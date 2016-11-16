Introducing the “WooCommerce Additional Variation Images” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Additional Variation Images WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Additional Variation Images

Developer: Roy Ho

Price: from USD $49

Click here to download WooCommerce Additional Variation Images from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

What Woo Say

“Add gallery images per variation on variable products within WooCommerce.”

What We Say

This extension allows the creation of additional images which are applied to specific product variations. Great for items which come in different colours or styles.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Additional Variation Images is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

