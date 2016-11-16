Introducing the “WooCommerce Advanced Product Labels” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Advanced Product Labels WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Advanced Product Labels

Developer: Jeroen Sormani

Price: from USD $49

Click here to download WooCommerce Advanced Product Labels from WooCommerce.com

What Woo Say

“With the Advanced Product Labels extension you can create labels easily and quickly to grab your customer’s attention. Promote your free products, emphasise “Free Shipping” or other exclusive discounts for one or a range of your products.”

What We Say

Label up your product listined to drive attention and ultimately additional sales with this plugin.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Advanced Product Labels is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with WooCommerce Advanced Product Labels?

Need help installing or customizing this extension?

