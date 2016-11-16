Introducing the “WooCommerce Advanced Shipping Packages” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Advanced Shipping Packages WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Advanced Shipping Packages

Developer: Jeroen Sormani

Price: from USD $49

What Woo Say

“Split your cart into separate shipping packages. Each package and the products inside will be shown separately in the cart and checkout pages. Each gets its own shipping rates based on your setup.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.”

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Advanced Shipping Packages is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

