Introducing the “WooCommerce API Manager” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce API Manager WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce API Manager

Developer: Todd Lahman

Price: from USD $129

What Woo Say

“The WooCommerce API Manager secures your software with API License Key activations/deactivations, and provides automatic updates of plugins and themes to increase customer satisfaction and convenience. “

What We Say

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $129

An Official Extension

WooCommerce API Manager is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

