Introducing the “WooCommerce Bookings” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Bookings WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Bookings

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD £249.00

What Woo Say

“This powerful extension allows you to sell your time or date based bookings, adding a new product type to your WooCommerce site. Perfect for those wanting to offer appointments, services or rentals.”

What We Say

WooCommerce bookings is one of the most popular extensions we come across, which is suitable for a variety of e-commerce purposes (subject to additional extensions in some cases) including: appointment booking (with payment), B&B and hotel bookings (or holiday homes), and ticket / box office bookings. In short, if it is bookable, and you want to collect some or all of the money when the booking is being made, this plugin can get you there. It often involves some developer customisation, so if you need that, contact us here at Silicon Dales to get Woocommerce Bookings really flying!

Price & Options

A subscription to WooCommerce Bookings entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Discounts are available for multi-site licences. Prices start at $249.

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Bookings is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with WooCommerce Bookings?

