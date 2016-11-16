Introducing the “WooCommerce Box Office” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Box Office WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Box Office

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $129

What Woo Say

“Box Office for WooCommerce allows you to create and sell tickets directly to customers — no need for them to visit or use a third-party site or service anymore! Get ticket sales for your next event or conference up and running within minutes and start making additional income today.”

What We Say

Want to sell tickets in your website and stop relying on “external” sites like EventBrite (who can usually hang onto your ticket sales revenue for some time!)? This is a great extension to WooCommerce which allows you to do just that!

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $129

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Box Office is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with WooCommerce Box Office?

