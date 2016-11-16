Introducing the “WooCommerce Branding” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Branding WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Branding

Developer: Mike Jolley

Price: from USD $29

Click here to download WooCommerce Branding from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

What Woo Say

“The WooCommerce Branding extension transforms WooCommerce into a whitelabel solution, allowing you to replace all WooCommerce branding with your own. You can easily change the colour scheme and add your own icon to the main WooCommerce menu too.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.”

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $29

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Branding is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with WooCommerce Branding?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

