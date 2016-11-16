Introducing the “WooCommerce Brands” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Brands WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Brands

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $29

What Woo Say

“The brands extension for WooCommerce allows you to create brands for your shop; each brand can be named, described and assigned an image. Brands can then be: Listed, indexed, on a page using a special A-Z shortcode

Displayed as thumbnails on a page using a shortcode

Displayed in the sidebar using a widget

Assigned to a product

Used to view products using a dedicated layered nav widget”

What We Say

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $29

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Brands is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

