Introducing the “WooCommerce Checkout Add-Ons” WooCommerce extension

Extension Name: WooCommerce Checkout Add-Ons

Developer: SkyVerge

Price: from USD $49

“Highlight relevant products, offers like free shipping and other up-sells during checkout. WooCommerce Checkout Add-ons can give you a way to charge for add-ons services such as rush fulfillment or gift wrapping, or can help you offer add-ons at checkout without inventory, such as stickers or insurance.”

Add extra items to the order in the checkout, like faster delivery or some kind of custom upsell. This extension allows that sort of thing to be appended to an order in the actual checkout. Its a good extension with a lot of valid use cases.

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

WooCommerce Checkout Add-Ons is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

