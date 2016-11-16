In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Email Customizer WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Email Customizer

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $79

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

What Woo Say

“Connect with your customers with each email you send by visually modifying your email templates via the WordPress Customizer.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Email Customizer is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with WooCommerce Email Customizer?

Need help with WooCommerce Email Customizer?

