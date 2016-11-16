Introducing the “WooCommerce Freshdesk” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Freshdesk WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Freshdesk

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“Using WooCommerce Freshdesk, connect your WooCommerce-powered online store to your Freshdesk help desk account, helping your customers to request assistance with orders and to receive their answers as quickly as possible.”

What We Say

Connect Freshdesk to your WooCommerce store; import the specific orders your clients have made directly; and make your support more meaningful with this official extension.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Freshdesk is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with WooCommerce Freshdesk?

