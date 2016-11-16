Introducing the “WooCommerce Gateway Rabo Omnikassa” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Gateway Rabo Omnikassa WooCommerce extension.
- Extension Name: WooCommerce Gateway Rabo Omnikassa
- Developer: Paytium
- Price: from USD $79
What Woo Say
“Accept the most important Dutch and international payment methods in your WooCommerce store.
Rabo OmniKassa is a payment service by the Rabobank that allows you to accept the most important Dutch and international payment methods in your WooCommerce store.”
What We Say
PCI compliance & SSL certificate not required.
Price & Options
A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.
Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79
An Official Extension
WooCommerce Gateway Rabo Omnikassa is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.
Need help with WooCommerce Gateway Rabo Omnikassa?
