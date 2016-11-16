Introducing the “WooCommerce Give Products” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Give Products WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Give Products

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $49

Click here to download WooCommerce Give Products from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get WooCommerce Give Products

What Woo Say

“Give downloadable products, or product variations, to your customers free of charge.”

What We Say

Ever wanted to give away a product free of charge, without forcing the customer to go through checkout? That’s exactly what this plugin can do…

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

Get WooCommerce Give Products

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Give Products is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with WooCommerce Give Products?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get WooCommerce Give Products