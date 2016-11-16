Introducing the “WooCommerce Google Analytics Pro” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Google Analytics Pro WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Google Analytics Pro

Developer: SkyVerge

Price: from USD $29

What Woo Say

“Add advanced event tracking and enhanced eCommerce tracking to your WooCommerce site.”

What We Say

This is one of our all-time most installed extensions on client websites. We highly recommend this plugin, and expect that, if you use Google Analytics (and you should!) you will setup advanced e-commerce tracking and install this plugin. If you don’t do that, you are leaving important data on the table. Highly recommended.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $29

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Google Analytics Pro is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

