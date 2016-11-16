Introducing the “WooCommerce Instagram” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Instagram WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Instagram

Developer: Matty Cohen

Price: from USD $29

What Woo Say

“With the Instagram extension, showcasing how customers use your products has never been easier. Integrate Instagram photographs, tagged with a specific hashtag, directly into a grid in your content area.”

What We Say

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $29

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Instagram is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

