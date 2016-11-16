Introducing the “WooCommerce Ninja Forms Product Add-ons” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Ninja Forms Product Add-ons WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Ninja Forms Product Add-ons

Developer: Patrick Rauland

Price: from USD $99

Click here to download WooCommerce Ninja Forms Product Add-ons from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

What Woo Say

“WooCommerce Ninja Forms When purchasing products from your store, you require information from your customer. Perhaps you run a t-shirt printing company, and you require the customer to enter in the text they would like to have printed on the t-shirt. For this, you can add a simple text input field to your product listing, and charge an extra fee, using the Ninja Forms Product Add-ons extension for WooCommerce.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $99

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Ninja Forms Product Add-ons is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with WooCommerce Ninja Forms Product Add-ons?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

