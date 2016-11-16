Introducing the “WooCommerce One Page Checkout” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce One Page Checkout WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce One Page Checkout

Developer: Prospress

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“Reduce cart abandonment by offering the entire purchase process on a single page, with WooCommerce One Page Checkout.”

What We Say

We’ve installed, toggled and otherwise dealt with this plugin in a variety of situations, including using as an “alternative” checkout with an upsell at the top of the page (add to cart – send to one-page checkout – PRO TIP – and allow user to radio button upsell him or herself…). Its a great little plugin for making quick sales – and serves the less complex product store (i.e. one with – say – fewer than 10 SKUs) really well. Some nice implementations for this one we’ve been involved with were: magazine subscriptions (a one page subscription, with radio button for subscription length & gifting options); and ticket sales for a WooCommerce Box Office implementation.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available.

An Official Extension

WooCommerce One Page Checkout is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

