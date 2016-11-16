Introducing the “WooCommerce Order Barcodes” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Order Barcodes WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Order Barcodes

Developer: Hugh Lashbrooke

Price: from USD $79

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

What Woo Say

“WooCommerce Order Barcodes generates unique barcodes for every order placed on your site. These barcodes can be used on e-tickets, e-reservations, packing slips or anything else that would benefit from having a scannable barcode attached to it.”

What We Say

A superb little addition to a WooCommerce store and most useful for speeding up operations with the use of a barcode scanner. Many potential uses can be covered with this software. For help installing and setting this one up, contact us at Silicon Dales!

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Order Barcodes is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with WooCommerce Order Barcodes?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

