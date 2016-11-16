Introducing the “WooCommerce Order Status Control” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Order Status Control WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Order Status Control

Developer: SkyVerge

Price: from USD $29

Click here to download WooCommerce Order Status Control from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get WooCommerce Order Status Control

What Woo Say

“Use this extension to automatically change the order status to “completed” after successful payment.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.”

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $29

Get WooCommerce Order Status Control

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Order Status Control is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with WooCommerce Order Status Control?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get WooCommerce Order Status Control