Introducing the “WooCommerce Payment Express PXPost Gateway” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Payment Express PXPost Gateway WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Payment Express PXPost Gateway

Developer: OPMC

Price: from USD $49

Click here to download WooCommerce Payment Express PXPost Gateway from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get WooCommerce Payment Express PXPost Gateway

What Woo Say

“Payment Express is a Visa and MasterCard certified solution, developed by DPS, which facilitates electronic payments seamlessly from multiple access points. The PXPost protocol adds support for WooCommerce Subscriptions.”

What We Say

An SSL certificate is required for this extension, to ensure your customer credit card details are safe. Want help? Book Silicon Dales to purchase and install your store’s SSL certificate.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

Get WooCommerce Payment Express PXPost Gateway

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Payment Express PXPost Gateway is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with WooCommerce Payment Express PXPost Gateway?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get WooCommerce Payment Express PXPost Gateway