Introducing the “WooCommerce PayPal Pro Hosted Gateway” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce PayPal Pro Hosted Gateway WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce PayPal Pro Hosted Gateway

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $99

What Woo Say

“Accept credit and debit card or PayPal payments without capturing or storing card information on your website. Using PayPal Pro Hosted, payment information is collected by PayPal using an inline frame in your WooCommerce store.”

What We Say

If you use PayPal Pro to collect card payments on your website, this extension will get that working in your WooCommerce store. Note you’ll also want to make sure you’ve got SSL (HTTPS – the little padlock) enabled in at least your checkout before you start using this plugin for security purposes.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $99

An Official Extension

WooCommerce PayPal Pro Hosted Gateway is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with WooCommerce PayPal Pro Hosted Gateway?

