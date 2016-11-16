Introducing the “WooCommerce Paytrail” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Paytrail WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Paytrail

Developer: SkyVerge

Price: from USD $79

Click here to download WooCommerce Paytrail from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get WooCommerce Paytrail

What Woo Say

“Accept credit card or bank payments with Paytrail (formerly Suomen Verkkomaksut). Paytrail allows you to offer each customer their preferred payment method. Their service contains online banking buttons to all Finnish banks, a card payment option, invoice option, and the all-new Paytrail account.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

Get WooCommerce Paytrail

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Paytrail is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with WooCommerce Paytrail?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get WooCommerce Paytrail