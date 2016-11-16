Introducing the “WooCommerce PDF Watermark” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce PDF Watermark WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce PDF Watermark

Developer: Gerhard Potgieter

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“Secure your eBooks and PDF documents with text or image watermarks on your PDF downloads, or enable password and/or copy protection.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

WooCommerce PDF Watermark is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

