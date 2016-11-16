Introducing the “WooCommerce Photography” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Photography WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Photography

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $79

Click here to download WooCommerce Photography from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get WooCommerce Photography

What Woo Say

“Sell photos in the blink of an eye using this simple drag & drop interface. WooCommerce Photography is a tool designed to assist professional photographers with the day to day management and sale of their images for events, or as artwork. WooCommerce Photography includes a batch photograph uploader, shortening the time it takes to upload photographs to your store and get to selling.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

Get WooCommerce Photography

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Photography is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with WooCommerce Photography?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get WooCommerce Photography