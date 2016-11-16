Introducing the “WooCommerce Points and Rewards” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Points and Rewards WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Points and Rewards

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $129

What Woo Say

“Reward your customers for purchases and other actions with points which can be redeemed for discounts. Points can be set at the product, category, or global level, and you can also control the maximum discount available when redeeming points.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $129

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Points and Rewards is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

