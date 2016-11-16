Introducing the “WooCommerce Pre-Orders” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Pre-Orders WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Pre-Orders

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $129

What Woo Say

“Set up pre-orders in your WooCommerce store, so customers can order products before they’re available. You can automatically or manually release and fill orders when you’re ready and let the extension handle the rest! The pre-order experience is fully customizable and supports both pre-orders charged up front and upon release. If you’re using a supported payment gateway, pre-orders can be charged upon release without the customer returning and paying for their order.”

What We Say

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $129

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Pre-Orders is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with WooCommerce Pre-Orders?

