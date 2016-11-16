Introducing the “WooCommerce Product Reviews Pro” WooCommerce extension

(Last Updated On: December 13, 2017)

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Product Reviews Pro WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Product Reviews Pro

Developer: SkyVerge

Price: from USD $79

Click here to download WooCommerce Product Reviews Pro from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

What Woo Say

“Accept text, photo and video as part of product reviews on your store, and enabling “review qualifiers”. Users can flag reviews that need to be moderated to alert shop employees

Customers can filter reviews by star rating, i.e., show all 4-star reviews

Optionally add badges to admin or employee responses or contributions to designate them as “official”

Let logged-in customers “watch” any thread to get notified of replies to the contribution

Includes structured data mark up for rich snippets in search results”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Product Reviews Pro is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with WooCommerce Product Reviews Pro?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

