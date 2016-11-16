Introducing the “WooCommerce Product Search” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Product Search WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Product Search

Developer: itthinx

Price: from USD $49

What Woo Say

“The WooCommerce Product Search extension brings Search Relevance and Instant Search Results to WooCommerce. The extension helps to improve and control the relevance of products in search results and adds facilities that supply instant results helping visitors to find products faster.”

What We Say

What We Say

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Product Search is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

