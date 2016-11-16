Introducing the “WooCommerce Purchase Order Gateway” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Purchase Order Gateway WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Purchase Order Gateway

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $49

What Woo Say

“The purchase order gateway extension for WooCommerce adds a field to the checkout screen where your customer enters in their purchase order number (provided by you directly to the customer in a manual agreement).”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.”

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Purchase Order Gateway is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

