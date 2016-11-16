Introducing the “WooCommerce Smart Refunder” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Smart Refunder WooCommerce extension.

What Woo Say

“With WooCommerce Smart Refunder:
Customers can request a refund from My Account – easy, quick and complete
Customer get instant refunds if store owners opt in and the payment gateway supports it
Store owners can see refund requests in WooCommerce and process them manually, if instant refunds are unavailable
Store owners can issue cash refunds or store credits
Customers can request full or partial refunds
Order and pricing details are available for review
Process is quick, simple and automated”

What We Say

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Smart Refunder is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

