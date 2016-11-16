Introducing the “WooCommerce Smart Refunder” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Smart Refunder WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Smart Refunder

Developer: StoreApps

Price: from USD $79

Click here to download WooCommerce Smart Refunder from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get WooCommerce Smart Refunder

What Woo Say

“With WooCommerce Smart Refunder:

Customers can request a refund from My Account – easy, quick and complete

Customer get instant refunds if store owners opt in and the payment gateway supports it

Store owners can see refund requests in WooCommerce and process them manually, if instant refunds are unavailable

Store owners can issue cash refunds or store credits

Customers can request full or partial refunds

Order and pricing details are available for review

Process is quick, simple and automated”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

Get WooCommerce Smart Refunder

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Smart Refunder is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with WooCommerce Smart Refunder?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get WooCommerce Smart Refunder