Introducing the “WooCommerce Social Login” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Social Login WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Social Login

Developer: SkyVerge

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“Any checkout process introduces leaks in your conversion funnel – tightening up those leaks increases conversion rate and improves your sales. Account creation and entering checkout information can cause these leaks, and WooCommerce Social Login can help you patch them. Customers can log into your site using their Facebook, Twitter, Google, Amazon, LinkedIn, PayPal, Instagram, Disqus, Yahoo, or VK accounts instead of creating a new user account credentials.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Social Login is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with WooCommerce Social Login?

