Introducing the “WooCommerce Splash Popup” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Splash Popup WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Splash Popup

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $29

Click here to download WooCommerce Splash Popup from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get WooCommerce Splash Popup

What Woo Say

“Alert people to latest offers, prompt them to sign up to newsletters or just deliver some important content to your visitors via popup.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.”

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $29

Get WooCommerce Splash Popup

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Splash Popup is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get WooCommerce Splash Popup