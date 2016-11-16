Introducing the “WooCommerce Square” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Square WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Square

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $79

What Woo Say

“Use Square to accept all major credit cards with WooCommerce

Take payments online and offline for the products you’ve already created in WooCommerce

Manually sync products from WooCommerce to Square, or from Square to WooCommerce — no need to set up items twice

Sync inventory automatically between WooCommerce and Square — when an item is purchased, inventory will be updated on both platforms

Square eCommerce payments is only available in the US and Canada”

What We Say

An SSL certificate is required for this extension, to ensure your customer credit card details are safe. Want help? Book Silicon Dales to purchase and install your store’s SSL certificate.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Square is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

