Introducing the “WooCommerce Subscription Downloads” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Subscription Downloads WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Subscription Downloads

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $49

Click here to download WooCommerce Subscription Downloads from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get WooCommerce Subscription Downloads

What Woo Say

“Offer additional downloads to your subscribers, via downloadable products listed in your store. WooCommerce Subscription Downloads enables you to offer downloadable products to your subscribers, while maintaining individual listings for each of your downloadable products, having them sold individually via your store, as well as via the subscription.”

What We Say

The team at Silicon Dales haven’t used this plugin yet. As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients. If you’d like Silicon Dales to evaluate this extension for your business, then get in touch.”

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $49

Get WooCommerce Subscription Downloads

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Subscription Downloads is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with WooCommerce Subscription Downloads?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get WooCommerce Subscription Downloads