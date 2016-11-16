Introducing the “WooCommerce Tab Manager” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Tab Manager WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Tab Manager

Developer: SkyVerge

Price: from USD $99

What Woo Say

“Tab Manager helps you create professional, informative product pages using easy-to-manage product tabs. Tab Manager gives you complete control over your product page tabs, allowing you to easily create new tabs for products, share tabs among multiple products, reorder tabs using a visual drag-and-drop interface, and more. No more messing with filters, template files, or modifying your theme; you’ll be able to create custom tabs from the convenience of the WordPress dashboard.”

What We Say

This is a nifty little plugin which allows you to add extra tabs onto your products, which is really helpful if you want to make your product pages richer without over cluttering descriptions etc. It can help dropshippers and those who build automatic stores to append extra “value add” onto their product listings. Recommended!

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $99

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Tab Manager is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with WooCommerce Tab Manager?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

