Introducing the “WooCommerce Wishlists” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Wishlists WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Wishlists

Developer: Lucas Stark

Price: from USD $79

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

What Woo Say

“WooCommerce Wishlists allows guests and customers to create and add products to an unlimited number of Wishlists. From birthdays to weddings and everything in between, WooCommerce Wishlists are a welcome addition to any WooCommerce store.”

What We Say

Make like Amazon and allow your customers to create a wishlist on your store, which their friends, family or wedding invitees (including that uncle who goes to every wedding) can use to make purchases on their behalf. Great for gifting!

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Wishlists is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with WooCommerce Wishlists?

Need help installing or customizing this extension?

