Introducing the “WooCommerce Zapier” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Zapier WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Zapier

Developer: OM4

Price: from USD $59

WooCommerce Zapier is available from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

What Woo Say

“Save time and hassle by automatically sending WooCommerce order, customer and subscription data to 500+ web services. Save time by integrating your WooCommerce store with services you already use and love, including Google Drive, Dropbox, Zendesk, MailChimp, Campaign Monitor, FreshBooks & more.”

What We Say

Connect your Woocommerce store to Zapier, which drives many, many further integrations.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $59

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Zapier is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with WooCommerce Zapier?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

