Introducing the “WooSlider Products Slideshow” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooSlider Products Slideshow WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooSlider Products Slideshow

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $29

What Woo Say

“The WooSlider WooCommerce Product Slideshow plugin extends our popular WooSlider plugin, hooking in WooCommerce to display your products in a neatly designed, responsive slideshow. Choose specific product categories and tags, display only featured products or only products that are in stock. These settings can be adjusted per-slideshow, enabling the creation of multiple product slideshows for different contexts.”

What We Say

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $29

An Official Extension

WooSlider Products Slideshow is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

