Introducing the “WorldPay” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WorldPay WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WorldPay

Developer: Andrew Benbow

Price: from USD $79

Click here to download WorldPay from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get WorldPay

What Woo Say

“The WorldPay gateway plugin lets you accept credit card payments via a secure, hosted payment page. Because WorldPay handle the payment process for you, no SSL certificate is required on your site. WorldPay’s affordable online payment gateway enables your business to accept all major payment methods and credit and debit cards, including Diners, MasterCard, Visa, Amex, Maestro and JCB. Hosted payment page

On your store, when an order is placed by a customer, the customer is taken to WorldPay to make a secure payment. After the customer completes their payment the order is confirmed and the user is taken to the thank you page on your site.”

What We Say

PCI compliance & SSL certificate not required.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

Get WorldPay

An Official Extension

WorldPay is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with WorldPay?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.

Get WorldPay