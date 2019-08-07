Introducing the “Pinterest for WooCommerce” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Sensei WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Pinterest for WooCommerce

Support: Handled by Premmerce

Price: from USD $79

Click here to download Pinterest for WooCommerce from WooCommerce.com

Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

Get Pinterest for WooCommerce

What Woo Say

“List your entire WooCommerce product catalog on Pinterest in minutes.

Add new products automatically to your Pinterest boards.

Visitors can save your product images to their Pinterest boards.

Every Pin contains a direct link to the product on your website.

Manage all your Pins in one place and sync images, pricing, and product details in real-time.

Use the Pinterest tag to track conversions.”

What We Say

For the right products, Pinterest can be a great way to amplify your community, social and SEO efforts – epecially with this extension for WooCommerce. If imagery is important to your customers, an investment in promotion on Pinterest is well worth considering.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $79

Get Pinterest for WooCommerce

An Official Extension

Pinterest for WooCommerce is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Pinterest for WooCommerce?

Need help installing or customizing this extension? Book Silicon Dales or alternatively click here to post your WordPress task onto Codeable.