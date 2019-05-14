Introducing the “Sensei” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the Sensei WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Sensei

Developer: WooCommerce

Price: from USD $129

What Woo Say

“Create courses, write lessons, and then add quizzes to test your learners. Setting up prerequisites for both courses and lessons is a breeze in this hugely flexible plugin. “Sensei seamlessly integrates with WooCommerce, allowing you to charge for courses. Set up a product and link it to a course. You’re done.”

What We Say

Sensei is a hugely flexible and popular extension for WooCommerce with a full range of its own extensions, including: Content Drip, Course Progress and Certificates.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $129

An Official Extension

Sensei for WooCommerce is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with Sensei?

