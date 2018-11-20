Introducing the “WooCommerce Product Table” Extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Product Table WooCommerce extension.
- Extension Name: WooCommerce Product Table
- Developer: Barn2Media
- Price: from GBP £99
What Barn2Media Say
“List products in a searchable, filterable table. Perfect for product list views, quick order forms, wholesale, restaurants & much more”
What We Say
“A really useful plugin for getting lists of WooCommerce products, which I’ve seen clients implement for a number of interesting things – from fast food order lists to listing tractor parts. Can be used as a drop-in replacement for the product archive too, if you want to show a list in just one product category or product tag page, using a bit of shortcode too.” – Robin Scott, Silicon Dales
The screenshot below shows an example of how this plugin can be setup and configured to create a user-friendly product display:
Price & Options
A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.
Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from £99
