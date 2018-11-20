Introducing the “WooCommerce Product Table” Extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Product Table WooCommerce extension.

What Barn2Media Say

“List products in a searchable, filterable table. Perfect for product list views, quick order forms, wholesale, restaurants & much more”

What We Say

“A really useful plugin for getting lists of WooCommerce products, which I’ve seen clients implement for a number of interesting things – from fast food order lists to listing tractor parts. Can be used as a drop-in replacement for the product archive too, if you want to show a list in just one product category or product tag page, using a bit of shortcode too.” – Robin Scott, Silicon Dales

The screenshot below shows an example of how this plugin can be setup and configured to create a user-friendly product display:

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from £99

