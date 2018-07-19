Product and Cart Subscriptions for WooCommerce

In this post, we describe the main features of the Product and Cart Subscriptions WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: Product and Cart Subscriptions

Developer: Silicon Dales

Price: from POA

What We Say

“Allow customers to turn a cart full of products into a recurring subscription”. “Easily setup subscriptions for products in your store, including custom subscriptions based on a customer’s basket. Customers can choose their own subscription based on the products they like.

