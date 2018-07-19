Product and Cart Subscriptions for WooCommerce

In this post, we describe the main features of the Product and Cart Subscriptions WooCommerce extension.
- Extension Name: Product and Cart Subscriptions
- Developer: Silicon Dales
- Price: from POA
Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.
What We Say
“Allow customers to turn a cart full of products into a recurring subscription”.
“Easily setup subscriptions for products in your store, including custom subscriptions based on a customer’s basket. Customers can choose their own subscription based on the products they like.
