Product and Cart Subscriptions for WooCommerce

Last updated on by Linda Scott
In this post, we describe the main features of the Product and Cart Subscriptions WooCommerce extension.

  • Extension Name: Product and Cart Subscriptions
  • Developer: Silicon Dales
  • Price: from POA
Please note, Silicon Dales are certified WooExperts and WooCommerce Affiliates.

What We Say

“Allow customers to turn a cart full of products into a recurring subscription”.

“Easily setup subscriptions for products in your store, including custom subscriptions based on a customer’s basket. Customers can choose their own subscription based on the products they like.

As WooExperts we regularly install, extend and troubleshoot official and custom WooCommerce extensions for a wide variety of clients.

If you’d like Silicon Dales to implement this extension for your business, then get in touch.

