Silicon Dales specializes in open source web development. We focus on the following two areas, specifically, in order to maintain expertise:

You can find out a little more about those services above, by clicking on them.

That’s really only one “sort” of development then, since WooCommerce requires WordPress to run.

All our developments are WordPress.

Full WordPress Website Build Projects

The “traditional” project we undertake for clients is a full WordPress website build. Below are some of the steps you can expect to be taken through on the journey to getting a new site live (subject to budget and deadline restrictions).

Discovery and Planning

We’ll help you to plan your WordPress (and WooCommerce) website build, ideally starting from the initial idea phase as we can provide valuable insight into the whole process to match solutions to your business goals and needs. Read more about our consultancy options.

Agency Designs

Alternatively, some clients have already selected an agency or designer (or have one in house) who supplies us with an outline plan, and (for example) PSD (Photoshop (or similar)) designs for how pages will look.

Development

Your new WordPress website is built in staging and tested against agreed functionality. You are then given access via login to test and revise with our team.

Deployment

We help you deploy your new site too, including assistance with the selection (or in-house setup) of your new WordPress friendly web hosting; migration of your old WordPress site – or importing content from your old CMS into WordPress, connecting payment gateways, changing CDN’s; basically everything that might, can, and will crop up in getting your project from concept to live.

Tweaks and Troubleshooting

Already got a WordPress or WooCommerce website and just want some help with a particular issue? No problem. After an initial site inspection and consultation, our expert developers will work with you to fix the issue according to your business needs from an immediate fix for a crashed site to fixing that small function that only bugs one person in the back office.

We have capacity to deal with a full range of deadlines and WordPress specialities.

