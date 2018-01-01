Hire a WordPress developer today with Silicon Dales
Silicon Dales has a team of experienced WordPress developers ready to assist with your WordPress project.
WordPress Services
Below are just some of the common requests our developers handle regularly for large or busy WordPress installs:
- Migrating to WordPress from other platforms
- Importing and Exporting large data sets (including products for WooCommerce)
- Managing large databases
- Integrations with other applications including accounts and reports software
- Hosting environment fine tuning
- Locally hosted installs – WordPress on private networks
WordPress Expertise
Silicon Dales’ coders and programmers have significant expertise in WordPress and WooCommerce.
Silicon Dales is accredited to the WooExperts program and our WordPress experts are also available through the selective WordPress coders platform, Codeable.
The Hiring Process
Depending on your requirements, we might suggest you book a consultation, after which you will be provided with a report summarising your needs, our recommended approach to meeting these needs and any options and links to useful resources.
If you decide to book Silicon Dales to fulfil the WordPress development work outlined in your report or brief, we will request some contact information and a billing contact.
Once there is a clear brief and contact details, you may receive a simple estimate via email from our invoicing software, in which case you simply click “accept” and the work begins.
For more complex and involved work, you will be issued with a contract and a deposit request.
On rare occasions when we are unable to meet your requirements, we may refer you to a specialist, sometimes via Codeable.
With you every step
We will help you plan, deploy, and maintain a complex, mission critical WordPress integration; we provide ongoing support every step of the way.
Don’t forget, if you have WooCommerce, we’re expert WooCommerce developers, and officially recognised as such!