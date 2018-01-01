Abandoned carts are created when a user places items into his or her cart during an eCommerce shopping trip, but then never goes on to complete the purchase.

The phrase comes from the real world, when people actually abandoned a real shopping cart without buying. Its the same thing, only digitally.

Store managers often want to put strategies in place to deal with or manage cart abandonment (reduction, mitigation and prevention, and also what to do “afterwards” too), so when we write content about this subject, it will be placed into the the archive below.

Most recently updated items are found nearest the top.