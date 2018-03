AMI is the short name – abbreviation or acronym – for Amazon Machine Instance. This is effectively a copy of a complete instance on Amazon Web Services (AWS) with all the things you’ve put onto it, including, if you have, your web application and etc.

For this reason, AMIs are what make AWS really powerful as a cloud hosting provider. You can collect and store your own AMI of a complete web application, in order to quickly “spin up” new server instances, for example in a new Availability Zone.

Combined with Load Balancers, AMIs make for a speedy cluster based WordPress network, with lots of latency and resilience built in. Just right for our bigger WooCommerce clients, for example.