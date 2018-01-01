Augmented reality is a system whereby a computer generated image is super-imposed onto a real image, or video, of real life, creating a different view.

An example of augmented reality is Pokemon Go, which uses the camera on a smartphone, to put Pokemon characters into real life: augmenting the real world, with cartoon heroes.

There are other, perhaps more useful, examples, such as using the technology to aid understanding of the impact of new building designs, or to test out interior designs in a particular space, for example.

