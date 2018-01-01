EV Certificates – Extended Validation Certificates – are also sometimes called “Green Bar” certificates (because many browsers show extended information in a green bar, at least historically, for sites which use these).

These certificates have a higher degree of difficulty to obtain, as the owner of the domain must prove several things to the Certification Authoriry before certificates can be issued.

This must usually involve a human check on the company details, and things like phone calls, and other validation, may be required too.

As a consequence, EV Certificates are regarded as “more secure” and also they are favoured in the financial services industry where the identity of the transacting party may be something that the visitor would like reassurances about.

Their use in eCommerce is growing.