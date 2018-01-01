HTTPD stands for HyperText Transfer Protocol Daemon (in other words, Web Server) the most popular and populous of which is surely the Apache HTTP Server.

At Silicon Dales, we like Apache, and Nginx, both of which can be combined for a stable and fast web server, which can host WordPress and WooCommerce to very very big levels, with a little bit of administration and setup.

Also see HTTP.